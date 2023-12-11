Good Morning, Illini Nation: Ups and downs

Dec. 11—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Read the following from Illinois guard Marcus Domask: "It's just basketball. Some games you have it and some games you don't. Some games you get more looks and some games you don't. I just try to take advantage of everything I can and do whatever I feel like I can do to help our team win the game. It just kind of happens."

That's what the Southern Illinois transfer had to say after ...

... he put up a career high 33 points in the Illini's Jimmy V Classic win against Florida Atlantic at Madison Square Garden. Who knew he'd be foreseeing his own future.

Domask had it against the Owls. Then he didn't in Saturday's loss at Tennessee. The follow-up to the best offensive performance of his career was a 2 of 11 shooting effort in a six-point scoring performance. The Vols cut off the lanes to the basket FAU could not, and forced Domask into tough looks.

So how will the veteran guard bounce back Sunday against Colgate? His consistent approach could help him get back on track.

"Put in the work, and the work shows," Domask said. "I've always trusted and believed in that. No matter where I'm at in my career, I think if you put the work in you're going to be successful."