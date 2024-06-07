Good Morning, Illini Nation: Updating 2026 recruiting board
Jun. 7—Since we updated Illinois' Class of 2025 recruiting board yesterday — players with an Illini offer — the Class of 2026 gets the spotlight today. It's a group of prospective recruits that runs the gamut from a pair of in-state targets to top 25 national prospects. As always, Brad Underwood and Co. are casting a wide net both positionally and geographically:
* JJ Mandaquit, 6-1, 175, PG; Utah Prep (Utah)
* Tyrease Hunter, 6-2, 170, PG; Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
* Kobe Edwards, 6-0, 160, PG; Greenfield School (N.C.)
* Dezhon Hall, 6-3, 175, PG; Pike (Ind.)
* Jayden Moore, 5-10, 170, PG; Hopkins (Minn.)
* Rassell Young, 6-2, 160, PG; Mallard Creek (N.C.)
* Marcus Johnson, 6-1, 175, PG; Garfield Heights (Ohio) — Ohio State
* Deron Rippey Jr., 6-0, 170, PG; Blair Academy (N.J.)
* Donovan Williams, 6-3, 175, PG; Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
* Neiko Monday, 6-1, 165, PG; Our Lady Good Counsel (Md.)
* Jonathan Sanders, 6-2, 170, PG; Saline (Mich.)
* Taylen Kinney, 6-0, 160, PG; Newport (Ky.)
* Kobe Edwards, 6-0, 150, PG; Greenfield School (N.C.)
* Lincoln Williams, 6-5, 180, SG; Kankakee
* Chidi Nwigwe, 6-7, 195, SG; St. Benedict's (N.J.)
* JJ Andrews, 6-6, 215, SG; Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.)
* Qayden Samuels, 6-5, 175, SG; Bishop McNamara (Md.)
* Adam Oumiddoch, 6-5, 180, SG; Overtime Elite
* Gabe Sularski, 6-5, 180, SG; Lemont
* Prince-Alexander Moody, 6-4, 180, SG; Bishop McNamara (Md.)
* Felipe Quinones, 6-4, 180, SG; IMG Academy (Fla.)
* Josh Powell, 6-5, 190, SG; Archbishop Molloy (N.Y.)
* Brandon Bass Jr., 6-3, 170, CG; Windermere Prep (Fla.)
* Parker Robinson, 6-4, 180, CG; Our Lady Good Counsel (Md.)
* Yohance Connor, 6-2, 170, CG; 1 of 1 Academy (N.C.)
* Donovan Williams, 6-3, 180, CG; Edgewater (Fla.)
* Katrelle Harmon, 6-4, 180, CG; BFL Prep Academy (Wash.)
* Anthony Thompson, 6-7, 185, SF; Lebanon (Ohio)
* Alex Constanza, 6-8, 207, SF; Westminster Academy (Fla.)
* Cole Cloer, 6-6, 180, SF; Caldwell Academy (N.C.)
* TJ Crumble, 6-7, 180, SF; Richmond Heights (Ohio)
* Brannon Martinsen, 6-7, 190, SF; Mater Dei (Calif.)
* Gabe Weis, 6-6, 170, SF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
* Christopher Washington Jr., 6-7, 175, SF; The Villages (Fla.)
* Bryce Dixon, 6-5, 175, SF; The Colony (Texas)
* Stephen Brown, 6-7, 160, SF; Marist
* Rivers Knight, 6-8, 205, PF; Combine Academy (N.C.)
* Andrew Jensen, 6-9, 205, PF; Kaukauna (Wis.)
* Miikka Muurinen, 6-10, 185, PF; Sunrise Christian (Kan.)
* Chase Foster, 6-8, 200, PF; Edmondson-Westside (Md.)
* Toni Bryant, 6-9, 180, PF; North Tampa Christian Academy (Fla.)
* Sinan Huan, 7-0, 225, C; Windermere Prep (Fla.)
* Marcis Ponder, 6-11, 328, C; Overtime Elite