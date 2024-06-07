Advertisement

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Updating 2026 recruiting board

scott richey, the news-gazette, champaign-urbana, ill.
·2 min read

Jun. 7—Since we updated Illinois' Class of 2025 recruiting board yesterday — players with an Illini offer — the Class of 2026 gets the spotlight today. It's a group of prospective recruits that runs the gamut from a pair of in-state targets to top 25 national prospects. As always, Brad Underwood and Co. are casting a wide net both positionally and geographically:

* JJ Mandaquit, 6-1, 175, PG; Utah Prep (Utah)

* Tyrease Hunter, 6-2, 170, PG; Roselle Catholic (N.J.)

* Kobe Edwards, 6-0, 160, PG; Greenfield School (N.C.)

* Dezhon Hall, 6-3, 175, PG; Pike (Ind.)

* Jayden Moore, 5-10, 170, PG; Hopkins (Minn.)

* Rassell Young, 6-2, 160, PG; Mallard Creek (N.C.)

* Marcus Johnson, 6-1, 175, PG; Garfield Heights (Ohio) — Ohio State

* Deron Rippey Jr., 6-0, 170, PG; Blair Academy (N.J.)

* Donovan Williams, 6-3, 175, PG; Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

* Neiko Monday, 6-1, 165, PG; Our Lady Good Counsel (Md.)

* Jonathan Sanders, 6-2, 170, PG; Saline (Mich.)

* Taylen Kinney, 6-0, 160, PG; Newport (Ky.)

* Lincoln Williams, 6-5, 180, SG; Kankakee

* Chidi Nwigwe, 6-7, 195, SG; St. Benedict's (N.J.)

* JJ Andrews, 6-6, 215, SG; Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.)

* Qayden Samuels, 6-5, 175, SG; Bishop McNamara (Md.)

* Adam Oumiddoch, 6-5, 180, SG; Overtime Elite

* Gabe Sularski, 6-5, 180, SG; Lemont

* Prince-Alexander Moody, 6-4, 180, SG; Bishop McNamara (Md.)

* Felipe Quinones, 6-4, 180, SG; IMG Academy (Fla.)

* Josh Powell, 6-5, 190, SG; Archbishop Molloy (N.Y.)

* Brandon Bass Jr., 6-3, 170, CG; Windermere Prep (Fla.)

* Parker Robinson, 6-4, 180, CG; Our Lady Good Counsel (Md.)

* Yohance Connor, 6-2, 170, CG; 1 of 1 Academy (N.C.)

* Donovan Williams, 6-3, 180, CG; Edgewater (Fla.)

* Katrelle Harmon, 6-4, 180, CG; BFL Prep Academy (Wash.)

* Anthony Thompson, 6-7, 185, SF; Lebanon (Ohio)

* Alex Constanza, 6-8, 207, SF; Westminster Academy (Fla.)

* Cole Cloer, 6-6, 180, SF; Caldwell Academy (N.C.)

* TJ Crumble, 6-7, 180, SF; Richmond Heights (Ohio)

* Brannon Martinsen, 6-7, 190, SF; Mater Dei (Calif.)

* Gabe Weis, 6-6, 170, SF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)

* Christopher Washington Jr., 6-7, 175, SF; The Villages (Fla.)

* Bryce Dixon, 6-5, 175, SF; The Colony (Texas)

* Stephen Brown, 6-7, 160, SF; Marist

* Rivers Knight, 6-8, 205, PF; Combine Academy (N.C.)

* Andrew Jensen, 6-9, 205, PF; Kaukauna (Wis.)

* Miikka Muurinen, 6-10, 185, PF; Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

* Chase Foster, 6-8, 200, PF; Edmondson-Westside (Md.)

* Toni Bryant, 6-9, 180, PF; North Tampa Christian Academy (Fla.)

* Sinan Huan, 7-0, 225, C; Windermere Prep (Fla.)

* Marcis Ponder, 6-11, 328, C; Overtime Elite