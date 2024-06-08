Good Morning, Illini Nation: Updating 2027 recruiting board

Jun. 8—Rounding out this week's Illinois recruiting board updates is the Class of 2027. Those brand new high school sophomores. Like with previous classes, Illinois started its efforts for the 2027 prospects close to home.

Not a bad tactic considering the amount of in-state talent among last year's freshmen stars — both in guys who stayed and a couple who are now playing in neighboring states. Here's the list:

* Devin Cleveland, 6-0, 155, PG; Kenwood

* Jaxson Davis, 6-1, 165, PG; Warren Township

* Davion Thompson, 6-3, 170, PG; Bolingbrook

* Scottie Atkinson, 6-2, 170, CG; Webster Groves (Mo.)

* Josiah Harrington, 6-4, 170, SG; North Scott (Iowa)

* Jaylan Mitchell, 6-7, 190, SF; Reitz Memorial (Ind.)

* Howard Williams, 6-5, 180, SF; Whitney Young