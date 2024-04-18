Good Morning, Illini Nation: Underwood weighs in on latest transfers

Apr. 18—Illinois had all the necessary paperwork on Tre White, Kylan Boswell and Carey Booth on Tuesday night, allowing coach Brad Underwood to discuss his latest transfer additions ahead of his Kickin' Cancer event at Gordyville USA. The three newest Illini were made officially official Wednesday when the press release on their addition to the roster went out.

Here's what Underwood had to say about all three of his new players:

Tre White

6-7, 205, Guard

Dallas

USC/Louisville

"Tre is another player who is great for our style and how we like to play. I love versatility, and he is a multi-positional, do-it-all player who can score and attack the defense in a variety of ways. He is a high IQ player who had a great freshman season at USC and played in the NCAA tournament, and then played a key role this past season at Louisville."

Kylan Boswell

6-2, 200, Guard

Champaign

Arizona

"We know Kylan well, a local product who we recruited very hard the first time around. He's young by age, but he's experienced and mature in terms of games and minutes played as part of Arizona's great success these last two years, and his best basketball is in front of him. He will benefit from being in the strength and conditioning program with Adam Fletcher. He's a great shooter, handles it, and defends. I'm excited about Kylan in our style and system; he will really flourish."

Carey Booth

6-10, 203, Forward

Englewood, Colo.

Notre Dame

"We're very excited about adding Carey, who can multiple play positions for us. He can play 3, 4, 5; he has great size, length, and athleticism. He can shoot it, runs the floor, just a great young talent who will continue to develop. He is a good fit in our system, someone who can really stretch the defense."