Good Morning, Illini Nation: Underwood weighs in on nonconference schedule

Aug. 22—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

An early-season quasi multi-team event at State Farm Center creates a unique circumstance for Illinois basketball in 2023-24. Hosting Valparaiso, Southern and Western Illinois for single games within a span of week eliminates what's almost annually a trip someplace warmer for a Thanksgiving-week tournament.

It also means the Illini will spend the entire month of November playing in Champaign. No road games (Marquette is coming to town for the last Gavitt Games matchup). No neutral sites either (it was Las Vegas last year).

Seven games at State Farm Center. From Eastern Illinois in the opener to Colgate at the end of the month.

"Love our schedule," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I think it's great for our fans. I love playing in State Farm Center in front of our fans. We can hopefully give them a great season of games in State Farm Center.

"It's nice. I hope our fans enjoy it. ... I think we've tried, purposefully, to go out and get really, really good mid-majors and get them at home."

Colgate qualifies as a "really, really good" mid-major program. The Raiders won 26 games last season and made the NCAA tournament. That's pretty much been par for the course in the Matt Langel era.

The rest of the nonconference slate that's not Marquette, Florida Atlantic, Tennessee and Missouri? Those programs haven't exactly been world beaters (even if Eastern Illinois did knock off Iowa last season).

Here's where Illinois' nonconference opponents fall in Bart Torvik's 2023-24 projections. (As a reminder there are 362 Division I teams now that LeMoyne is transitioning from Division II):

6. Tennessee

17. Marquette

21. Florida Atlantic

64. Missouri

91. Colgate

272. Oakland

300. Fairleigh Dickinson

310. Eastern Illinois

331. Southern

342. Western Illinois

350. Valparaiso