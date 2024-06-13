Good Morning, Illini Nation: UI targets shine at NBAPA Top 100 Camp

Jun. 13—The importance of the transfer portal in roster building has had a corresponding impact on high school recruiting. Coaches want to stay old. You don't do that adding multiple 18- or 19-year-old players.

There are some outliers, of course. Duke has six freshmen on its 2024-25 roster. Five of them are five-star recruits, of course. Several other high major teams teams are adding five players from the high school ranks for the coming season. Like the Blue Devils, those bigger classes are loaded with four- and five-star recruits.

Illinois' incoming freshman class includes a top 30 recruit (Morez Johnson Jr.), a developmental in-state big man (Jason Jakstys) and two Europeans (21-year-old Tomislav Ivisic and potential 2025 NBA Draft pick Kasparas Jakucionis). Brad Underwood's recruiting approach is still casting a wide net with plenty of offers, but that net is being cast toward a more selective group of players.

That was clear when looking at the players invited to the NBAPA Top 100 camp that ran the last four days in Orlando. Twenty-three of those players from the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes have an Illini offer. Several of them starred in front of college coaches and NBA scouts.

Kiyan Anthony, the son of 10-time NBA all-star Carmelo Anthony, was the event's second-leading scorer. The 6-foot-5 guard — a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2025 — had a 42-point game and averaged 28.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Four other Illinois targets were among the top 10 scorers. Meleek Thomas, a consensus five-star, top 10 2025 recruit, was a force. The 6-3 guard, who announced this week he would play with Overtime Elite for his senior season, put up 22 points, 7.4 rebounds and seven assists per game making him the sixth-best scorer and second-best facilitator.

The other top 10 scorers included Class of 2025 big men Eric Reibe (20.7 ppg) and Chris Cenac Jr. (20.3 ppg) and Class of 2026 guard Qayden Samuels (20.3 ppg). Cenac is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2025 class, which includes an Illinois offer in mid-May. He's surged to five-star status per On3, and the 6-10 forward out of Isidore Newman (La.) was also the top rebounder at the Top 100 camp at 11.7 rebounds per game.

Two more Class of 2025 centers with Illinois offers were among the camp's top 10 rebounders. Four-star Great Crossing (Ky.) 7-footer Malachi Moreno averaged 17.5 points and 8.6 rebounds, and four-star Sierra Vista (Nev.) 7-footer Xavion Staton put up 7.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and three blocks per game.

A pair of guards with Illinois offers were also among the event's most productive players. Milwaukee Academy of Science (Wis.) guard Jamarion Batemon — a three/four-star 2025 recruit — led the camp in steals and did a bit of everything averaging 10 points, three steals, three assists and three rebounds. Class of 2026 guard Deron Rippey Jr. was the assists leader at the camp. The Blair Academy (N.J.) product put up 12 points, eight assists, two rebounds and two steals per game.

Here's the full list of 23 Illinois targets at the NBAPA Top 100 Camp:

* Shon Abaev, 6-7, 185, SF; Calvary Christian (Fla.)

* Dante Allen, 6-3, 210, SG; Montverde Academy (Fla.)

* Kiyan Anthony, 6-5, 185, SG; Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

* Jamarion Batemon, 6-3, 175, SG; Milwaukee Academy of Science (Wis.)

* Chris Cenac Jr., 6-10, 210, PF; Isidore Newman (La.)

* Jerry Easter II, 6-4, 185, CG; La Lumiere School (Ind.)

* Marcus Jackson, 6-7, 210, PF; Compass Prep (Ariz.)

* Tyler Jackson, 6-2, 152, CG; Overtime Elite

* Dorian Jones, 6-4, 160, SG; Richmond Heights (Ohio)

* Kaden Magwood, 6-2, 160, SG; Combine Academy (N.C.)

* Malachi Moreno, 7-0, 210, C; Great Crossing (Ky.)

* Jalen Reece, 5-10, 170, PG; Oak Ridge (Fla.)

* Eric Reibe, 7-0, 225, C; The Bullis School (Md.)

* Kai Rogers, 6-10, 230, C; Wauwatosa West (Wis.)

* Jordan Scott, 6-5, 165, SF; South Lakes (Va.)

* Xavion Staton, 7-0, 210, C; Sierra Vista (Nev.)

* Meleek Thomas, 6-3, 175, SG; Overtime Elite

* Cam Ward, 6-6, 190, SF; Largo (Md.)

* Jashawn "JJ" Andrews, 6-6, 195, SF; Little Rock Christian (Ark.)

* Alex Constanza, 6-8, 205, SF; Westminster Academy (Fla.)

* Deron Rippey Jr., 6-1, 175, PG; Blair Academy (N.J.)

* Qayden Samuels, 6-4, 175, SG; Bishop McNamara (Md.)

* Zymicah "Mikey" Wilkins, 6-8, 240, PF; Christ School (N.C.)