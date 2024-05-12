Good Morning, Illini Nation: Top available transfers

May 12—Illinois has signed five transfers since April 1, adding Mercer forward Jake Davis, Louisville guard Tre White, Arizona guard Kylan Boswell, Notre Dame forward Carey Booth and Evansville forward Ben Humrichous. Not to mention a three-man 2024 recruiting class that includes in-state additions Morez Johnson Jr. and Jason Jakstys and international big man Tomislav Ivisic.

Brad Underwood and Co. also aren't done. There's three open scholarships, but probably only one more that will be filled. Think big guard/scoring wing. And these are the best available transfers that fit the bill, per Bart Torvik, 247Sports and On3:

Bart Torvik

1. Chaz Lanier, 6-4, G, North Florida

2. Jaylen Wells, 6-8, F, Washington State

3. Trazarien White, 6-7, F, UNC Wilmington

4. Jamir Watkins, 6-7, F, Florida State

5. Achor Achor, 6-9, F, Samford

247Sports

1. Jamir Watkins, 6-7, F, Florida State

2. Chaz Lanier, 6-4, G, North Florida

3. Jaylen Wells, 6-8, F, Washington State

4. Cameron Christie, 6-6, G, Minnesota

5. Wooga Poplar, 6-5, G, Miami

On3

1. Jamir Watkins, 6-7, F, Florida State

2. Chaz Lanier, 6-4, G, North Florida

3. Jaylen Wells, 6-8, F, Washington State

4. Achor Achor, 6-9, F, Samford

5. Wooga Poplar, 6-5, G, Miami