Good Morning, Illini Nation: The three-point question

Nov. 15—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Illinois made 11 of 33 three-pointers in Tuesday's loss to Marquette. That's 33 percent shooting from beyond the arc. A percentage buoyed by Luke Goode making 4 of 7 shots from deep, Marcus Domask shooting 3 of 7 and Terrence Shannon Jr. going 3 of 8. While that's the majority of the three-pointers attempted, the rest of the Illini did combine to shoot just 1 of 11 from the perimeter.

The 33 attempts also constituted 55 percent of Illinois' total shots for the game. The shots the Illini wanted? Too many?

Turns out the answer is both. Kind of.

"I don't know if there's a good answer to that," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said after saying both. "I liked the shots we got. I thought we took one bad one in the first half. We need better balance than that. We've been living downhill and getting in the paint and doing that."