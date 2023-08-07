Good Morning, Illini Nation: So ... about that three-point shooting

Aug. 7—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Let's start here. Sunday's game against the Madrid All-Stars was an August exhibition in a random (not all that well lit, it seems) gym in Spain. Little impact on the big picture of the 2023-24 Illinois basketball season.

But 3 of 25 shooting from three-point range is still ... 3 of 25 shooting from three-point range. For a team that struggled mightily with the same issue last season. Enough that it ranked last in the Big Ten and among the least efficient three-point shooting squads in all of Division I basketball.

It makes sense, then, that Brad Underwood was asked about his team's three-point shooting last week before the Illini departed on their foreign tour.

Can this year's team be better than last year's?

"I hope so," Underwood said. "I hope so. I feel great about a lot of guys. It's something we set out to try to ... you add Quincy (Guerrier). You add Justin (Harmon). You add Marcus (Domask). Dravyn (Gibbs-Lawhorn). All of those guys are really good shooters. Put Luke (Goode) back in the mix. Coleman (Hawkins) will be an improved shooter. Amani (Hansberry) can shoot it.

"You've added shooting. I'm not sure it could be much worse than it was last year. We'll pray that it gets better."