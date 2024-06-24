Good Morning, Illini Nation: What they're saying about Will Riley

Jun. 24—Will Riley committing to Illinois on Sunday afternoon and then signing with the Illini to join them for the 2024-25 season drew plenty of attention.

But what kind of player are the Illini getting? .

"Will Riley scores the basketball," Shaw wrote. "He has three-level feel and comfort on the ball getting to his spots in the half court. Riley's game is quirky. He has footwork and utilizes up and unders, hesitations, and footwork in the paint to create his advantage. Would like to see him tighten his overall handle. While he is a 40+ percent shooter from three over high volume and time, his release can be inconsistent.

"Listed in the 6-9 range, he is a good rebounder for his position. He can push the break and handle the ball in the half court. He will need to continue adding strength. There are some unorthodox pieces to his game, but the long standing results of his vast bucket-getting speak volumes."