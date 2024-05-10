Good Morning, Illini Nation: Targeting the Class of 2025

May 10—Next offseason will feature a change in the transfer portal with the clock running out on players who had a bonus season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of those players looking to spend that bonus fifth season elsewhere will be gone. Take this year's portal number (just north of 2,000) and subtract roughly 20 percent.

That's the pool coaches will have to work with in building out 2025-26 rosters. So don't be surprised if those same coaches put a little more emphasis in the Class of 2025 high school prospects than they did the last couple recruiting classes. Brad Underwood has already said as much about Illinois.

So who is Illinois recruiting in the Class of 2025? Jeremiah Fears has already committed, but the Illini's board is fluid. Especially when you consider how many prospects had Chester Frazier as the initial recruiter. All told, the Illini have offered 39 players ranked among the Rivals Top 150 prospects, several of whom earned honors in 2023-24:

1. AJ Dybantsa, 6-8, 200, SF; Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Is there an argument to be made Dybantsa is the top prospect in the country regardless of class? Maybe so. (Just don't tell Cooper Flagg). Dybantsa averaged 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for 33-6 Prolific Prep.

3. Darryn Peterson, 6-5, 195, SG; Huntington Prep (W.Va.)

Peterson's first season at Huntington Prep (20-10) saw him average 24 points, six rebounds and four assists.

5. Koa Peat, 6-8, 220, PF; Perry (Ariz.)

Peat helped Perry (24-6) win a third consecutive state championship in 2023-24 putting up 20.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks per game.

8. Jalen Haralson, 6-7, 205, SF; La Lumiere School (Ind.)

11. Trey McKenney, 6-5, 205, SF; St. Mary's Preparatory (Mich.)

The top player in Michigan, McKenney guided St. Mary's (27-1) to its first state title in more than two decades averaging 22.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

14. Nate Ament, 6-7, 200, SF; Highland School (Va.)

15. Will Riley, 6-9, 190, SF; The Phelps School (Pa.)

21. Xavion Staton, 7-0, 225, C; Sierra Vista (Nev.)

24. Jamier Jones, 6-5, 175, SF; Oak Ridge (Fla.)

Oak Ridge reached the FHSAA Class 7A state championship game — losing to Columbus and the Boozer twins and Richardson brothers — behind 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Jones.

25. Sadiq White, 6-8, 190, SF; Myers Park (N.C.)

28. Tyler Jackson, 6-1, 157, PG; Overtime Elite

29. Nikola Bundalo, 6-9, 195, PF; Western Reserve Academy (Ohio)

31. Jeremiah Fears, 6-2, 172, PG; Compass Prep (Ariz.)

34. Jerry Easter II, 6-3, 190, PG; La Lumiere School (Ind.)

Easter was the top scorer for a loaded La Lumiere team and put up 18.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the 23-5 Lakers.

35. Efeosa Oligou, 6-6, 205, SF; Overtime Elite

38. Kiyan Anthony, 6-4, 178, PG; Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

39. Shon Abaev, 6-7, 185, SG; Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.)

49. Nikolas Khamenia, 6-8, 175, SF; Harvard-Westlake (Calif.)

A second Open Division state title for Harvard-Westlake (33-3) came with Khamenia averaging 14 points, 7.2 rebounds and four assists.

56. Chuck Love, 6-5, 170, SG; La Lumiere School (Ind.)

57. Malachi Moreno, 7-1, 220, PF; Great Crossing (Ky.)

60. Jackson Keith, 6-6, 215, SF; Southern Durham (N.C.)

70. Aleks Alston, 6-9, 170, SF; Kenwood

78. B.J. Davis-Ray, 6-5, 170, SG; Duncanville (Texas)

79. Jalen Reece, 5-10, 155, PG; Oak Ridge (Fla.)

80. Jasir Rencher, 6-6, 195, SF; Archbishop Riordan (Calif.)

81. JJ Mandaquit, 6-2, 160, PG; Utah Prep Academy (Utah)

83. Bryce Heard, 6-5, 170, SG; Homewood-Flossmoor

87. Chance Mallory, 5-9, 165, PG; St. Anne's-Belfield (Va.)

92. Kai Rogers, 6-10, 240, C; Wauwatosa West (Wis.)

93. Cam Ward, 6-6, 190, SF; Largo (Md.)

94. Dante Allen, 6-4, 205, SG; Riviera Prep (Fla.)

102. Spencer Ahrens, 6-9, 210, PF; Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)

106. Zymicah Wilkins, 6-8, 227, PF; Christ School (N.C.)

109. Eric Reibe, 7-0, 230, C; Bullis School (Md.)

111. Azavier Robinson, 6-1, 180, PG; Lawrence North (Ind.)

116. Kaden Magwood, 6-3, 170, PG; Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

130. Nicholas Randall, 6-7, SG; Vashon (Mo.)

134. Colt Langdon, 6-7, 210, SF; Millbrook (N.C.)

137. Jamarion Batemon, 6-3, 165, SG; Milwaukee Academy of Science (Wis.)