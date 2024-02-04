Good Morning, Illini Nation: Taking care of the ball

Feb. 4—Sign up for our daily basketball newsletter here

Illinois isn't among the nation's elite in terms of limiting turnovers, but the team's turnover percentage is at its lowest of the Brad Underwood era and best since a pair of John Groce teams (2014-15 and 2015-16) ranked among the top 10 teams in the country.

This year's Illini are turning it over on 15.7 percent of their possessions and are coming off a season-low six turnovers in Tuesday's road win at Ohio State. Illinois has single-digit turnovers, in fact, in five of its last seven games.

It's notable ball security given the fact Nebraska forced 16 turnovers in its come-from-behind win against No. 6 Wisconsin on Thursday. It was one of the Cornhuskers' best defensive performances of the season in that regard and helped fuel their comeback.

Nebraska isn't among the national leaders in forcing turnovers. Illinois simply can't make it easy on the Cornhuskers in terms of trying to take the ball away.

"They do what we call a low hold," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "They're going to come over and try to take any of your post-ups and anything you look at from a post-up side of things. I thought it was very uncharacteristic. I thought some of Wisconsin's turnovers were simply unforced, but I don't want to discredit Nebraska's defense because they do force some. I think it was more of a one-off situation for Wisconsin."