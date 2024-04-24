Good Morning, Illini Nation: Still nothing new on Domask's waiver

Apr. 24—Marcus Domask averaged 10.3 points and four rebounds in three games last week at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Shot 42 percent overall, 40 percent from three-point range and made all of his free throws. Also had eight turnovers to just three assists.

So maybe a bit of a mixed bag for the Illinois guard in front of professional scouts. A strong start with 18 points in his opener. A less-than-strong finish with just four points and three turnovers in his final game.

A good opportunity for Domask all the same. Especially if he's not granted a medical hardship waiver by the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility in 2024-25. A process that is ongoing.

"I have heard nothing new and will continue to say my prayers every night and hope that all works out," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I think I've always taken the approach when guys were in the draft and didn't know whether they were going to come back or not you have to think worst case scenario that you're not going to have that person. If you do, it's the icing on the cake, so to speak. There's been nothing new. We'll just continue to play that waiting game as he continues to go through his process for the next level."