Good Morning, Illini Nation: Stepping up

Jan. 1—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Illinois won't replace Terrence Shannon Jr. with one player. Like Friday night's win against Fairleigh Dickinson, it will take several players elevating their level of effectiveness and production. Justin Harmon doing so, though, is as important. The transfer guard showed some of that against FDU, scoring the final 14 points of the first half for the Illini (thanks to four straight made three-pointers) before finishing with 18 points in the win.

"Justin is a veteran," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I'm so proud of Justin. Since Christmas, he's upped it. There's another level of work. The first two (three-pointers) he missed, and you could kind of see him get a little hesitant. I told him, 'The only way I'm not going to play you is you turn down shots. You've got to shoot them.' It's great to see that. There's physicality with him. There's a sense of toughness."