Good Morning, Illini Nation: Shooting matters

Jun. 4—A few thing stand out about how Illinois rebuilt its roster this offseason. And don't take offense with the word "rebuild." When you only bring back two players and add nine newcomers, it's a rebuild. Different connotation for a program that's strung together several successful seasons, but that much roster turnover means it's a rebuild.

The Illini's approach this spring was clear. Positional size was a must. So was shooting. And Illinois was able to combine the two with basically every addition it made.

"We knew exactly how we wanted to go about addressing our needs in the portal," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We were not just out acquiring talent and then try to figure it out. We had such an efficient offense (in 2023-24). We made the changes with 'booty ball,' the bigger perimeter players and having a 5-man that could really play in space and shoot the basketball.

"Shooting was a priority. We felt like even as the season went on we didn't shoot enough threes. I think we shot 38 percent of our field goal attempts as threes. We'd like that to be 42-44 percent in the future."

Illinois attempted 908 three-pointers last season. That accounted for 38.5 percent of its total field goal attempts. The Illini made 35 percent of those three-pointers. With only Ty Rodgers (didn't attempt a three) and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (shot 22 percent from three) returning, the onus for shotmaking is going to be on the newcomers.

While Tre White and Carey Booth were 30 percent three-point shooters last season at Louisville and Notre Dame, respectively, the other three incoming transfers knocked down shots from the perimeter at a higher rate.

Kylan Boswell was a career 38 percent three-point shooter in two seasons at Arizona. Ben Humrichous knocked down 41 percent of his three-pointers last season at Evansville. Jake Davis made 39 percent of his shots from beyond the arc as a freshman at Mercer.

Add in freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis and Tomislav Ivisic, who are both capable three-point shooter, and you might see Illinois launch from deep in 2024-25.