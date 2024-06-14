Good Morning, Illini Nation: Several UI targets get U17 training camp invite

Jun. 14—Soon-to-be Illinois big man Morez Johnson Jr. and future Illini guard Jeremiah Fears returned from Buenos Aires with gold medals after helping Team USA win the FIBA U18 AmeriCup title. Now a dozen other Illinois recruiting targets in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes will get their own shot at representing the U.S. at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey.

One-third of the 36 invited players to the U17 national team training camp in Colorado Springs, Colo., have an Illinois offer. The training camp begins Saturday, with the 12-man roster expected to be announced before the team departs for Turkey at the end of the month. The FIBA U17 World Cup is scheduled for June 29-July 6.

The Class of 2025 camp invitees with Illinois offers include Kiyan Anthony, Chris Cenac Jr., AJ Dybantsa, Jalen Haralson, JJ Mandaquit, Koa Peat, Darryn Peterson and Jalen Reece. The Illini have also offered Class of 2026 training campers Taylen Kinney, Adam Oumiddoch, Steven Reynolds and Deron Rippey Jr.

Dybantsa, Mandaquit, Peat and Peterson all won gold with Team USA at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship last year in Mexico. Peat, the son of former Champaign Central star Todd Peat, also won gold in 2022 at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain.

Pace Academy (Ga.) coach Sharman White is the U17 national team coach. He's assisted by Fairport (N.Y.) coach Scott Fitch and Brush (Ohio) coach Chet Mason. Court coaches during the training camp will be Dominic Amorosa of Strake Jesuit (Texas), Frank Bennett of Chaminade (Mo.), Rob Brost of Bolingbrook and Nick LoGalbo of Lane Tech.

* Davion Adkins, 6-8, C; Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Texas); Dallas

* Kayden Allen, 6-5, G; Montverde Academy (Fla.); Lilburn, Ga.

* Alijah Arenas, 6-5, G; Chatsworth (Calif.); Los Angeles

* Tajh Ariza, 6-8, G/F; St. Bernard (Calif.); Playa del Rey, Calif.

* Cameron Boozer, 6-9, F; Columbus (Fla.); Miami

* Cayden Boozer, 6-3, G; Columbus (Fla.); Miami

* DeWayne Brown II, 6-9, C; Hoover (Ala.); Hoover, Ala.

* Junior County, 6-5, G/F; Utah Prep (Utah); Manti, Utah

* Jason Crowe Jr., 6-2, G; Lynwood (Calif.); Lynwood, Calif.

* Anthony Felesi, 6-5, G; Orem (Utah); Orem, Utah

* Akai Fleming, 6-4, G; Osborne (Ga.); Marietta, Ga.

* Kingston Flemings, 6-3, G; Brennan (Texas); San Antonio

* Caleb Gaskins, 6-7, F; Montverde Academy (Fla.); Melbourne, Fla.

* Cam Holmes, 6-5, G; Millenium (Ariz.); Goodyear, Ariz.

* Caleb Holt, 6-4, G, Buckhorn (Ala.); Huntsville, Ala.

* Bryce James, 6-4, G/F; Sierra Canyon (Calif.); Chatsworth, Calif.

* Brandon McCoy Jr., 6-4, G; St. John Bosco (Calif.); Oakland, Calif.

* Dylan Mingo, 6-4, G; Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.); Farmingdale, N.Y.

* Kayden Mingo, 6-2, G; Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.); Farmingdale, N.Y.

* Jalen Montonati, 6-7, G/F; Owasso (Okla.); Owasso, Okla.

* Jordan Smith Jr., 6-3, G; St. Paul IV (Va.); Washington, D.C.

* Tyran Stokes, 6-7, F; Prolific Prep (Calif.); Louisville, Ky.

* Jaden Toombs, 6-10, C; Dynamic Prep (Texas); Amarillo, Texas

* Elijah Williams, 6-6, F; Brother Rice (Mich.); Phoenix