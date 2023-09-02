Good Morning, Illini Nation: Scheduling an 18-team Big Ten

Sep. 2—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

The 2023-24 Big Ten men's basketball schedule hasn't even been released yet, and practices for that season (you know, the one that's about to happen) start at the end of the month.

That schedule will be the last of the 14-team Big Ten. The conference's expansion westward starts in 2024-25, and the basketball schedule for an 18-team conference won't look anything like it does now. Odds are the 20-game schedule is expanded. The idea of a "true" champion are out the window given that would take a 34-game slate, but 20 probably won't cut it anymore.

More Big Ten games also means playing more than two conference opponents in December. The league added those early December games in 2017-18. Just two won't be enough anymore.

I've asked Brad Underwood about how the Big Ten might change its basketball schedule in the wake of expansion — both when it was just 16 and again when it became 18. That's a task he said he's leaving up to the conference to figure out, but he did present an intriguing idea.

How about a group of Big Ten teams heading to a neutral site and getting in a few games all at once?

I like it. And not just because in my thoughts on the matter I picked Las Vegas for the Illini. The locations matter. I tried to pick sites with arenas without a permanent basketball tenant to ensure enough open dates at the right time of year (after New Year's, but before classes resume in January across the league).

Three locations. Six teams each. Three games apiece, playing every other day, in a week spent on location. And nobody can complain about the cost because the Big Ten just signed a $7 billion media rights deal.

Here's how I see it with teams randomly assigned (except for the Illini in Vegas):

Las Vegas (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Illinois, USC, Indiana, Ohio State, Nebraska, Washington

Stage 1 Games

Illinois vs. Washington

USC vs. Indiana

Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Stage 2 Games

Illinois vs. Ohio State

USC vs. Nebraska

Indiana vs. Washington

Stage 3 Games

Illinois vs. USC

Washington vs. Nebraska

Ohio State vs. Indiana

Kansas City (T-Mobile Center)

Teams: Purdue, UCLA, Oregon, Maryland, Rutgers, Minnesota

Stage 1 Games

Purdue vs. UCLA

Maryland vs. Oregon

Rutgers vs. Minnesota

Stage 2 Games

Purdue vs. Minnesota

Maryland vs. UCLA

Oregon vs. Rutgers

Stage 3 Games

Purdue vs. Rutgers

Maryland vs. UCLA

Oregon vs. Minnesota

Baltimore (CFG Bank Arena)

Teams: Michigan State, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State

Stage 1 Games

Michigan State vs. Northwestern

Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Michigan vs. Penn State

Stage 2 Games

Michigan State. vs. Wisconsin

Iowa vs. Michigan

Northwestern vs. Penn State

Stage 3 Games

Michigan State vs. Penn State

Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Northwestern vs. Michigan