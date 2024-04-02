Good Morning, Illini Nation: A reflective Brad Underwood

Apr. 1—Brad Underwood was in a reflective mood Saturday night at TD Garden. Disappointed about the Elite Eight loss to Connecticut? Obviously. A little stunned by how it happened? Yeah, that, too. But not willing to let that singular result define his team's seasons. Even in the moment.

"What an incredible season," he said. "They took a coach on a ride that was so fun. It's the funnest group of guys I've ever been around to coach in terms of enjoyment, the professionalism, their achievement. It's very hard to win 29 games in college basketball. This team did that playing the schedule that we played.

"Today wasn't our day. We're a game short of the Final Four, but getting to the Elite Eight not something that we're going to just forget about and blow off. That's quite a successful season.

"Tough ending. But, man, I'm just so blessed. I mean, I'm truly blessed that I got to coach this group. Today wasn't what any of us expected. With that being said, I might be the most blessed person in college basketball today."