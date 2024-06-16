Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting Overtime Elite

Jun. 16—Illinois sophomore Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn finished up his high school career playing for Word of God in Overtime Elite. Recruiting the Atlanta-based organization that's now expanded to eight teams is ongoing, with the Illini reaching out to Class of 2026 prospects Adam Oumiddoch and Marcis Ponder on Saturday — the first day the staff could do so directly.

As Oumiddoch tweeted, he was re-offered by Illinois on Saturday. It makes sense when you consider the 6-foot-5 consensus four-star guard is an Arlington, Va., native. That made him a Chester Frazier recruit, which is tricky since Frazier is now at West Virginia. Mentioning new associate head coach Orlando Antigua in the tweet denotes the shift in the recruitment.

Oumiddoch averaged 12.9 points and 3.9 rebounds during OTE's regular season, shooting 45 percent overall, 33 percent from three-point range and 82 percent at the free throw line. Ponder, a 7-foot four-star center, was out most of the season with an injury and played sparingly during the regular season and OTE playoffs.

Both Oumiddoch and Ponder, though, represented OTE at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament last month in Berlin where they played against some of Europe's best young talent including now Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis. OTE actually beat Jakucionis' Barcelona squad, with Oumiddoch scoring 23 points off the bench in a game Jakucionis put up 19 points, 14 assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Oumiddoch averaged 15 points and 3.7 rebounds in three games in Berlin. Healthy enough to play a bigger role, Ponder put up 6.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.