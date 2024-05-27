Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting best young U.S. talent

May 27—Morez Johnson Jr. was one of five incoming college freshmen that made the first cut at the U18 training camp last week in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Illinois big man was joined in that group by Patrick Ngongba (Duke), Daniel Jacobsen (Purdue), Jayden Quaintance (Arizona State) and Derrion Reid (Alabama).

The other 13 players that made that cut are high school recruits. Jeremiah Fears, the Illini's lone commit in the Class of 2025, was among them. Several others at least have Illinois offers. Here's some of what had to say about those prep prospects also on the Illini's radar:

Finkelstein: "He plays with pace, confidence, and just has a lot of game with the ball in his hands."

Finkelstein: "His upside is glaring. He's got real size. He covers the court fluidly."

Finkelstein: "He's been a skilled connector. He's spaced the floor, been a consistent shooting threat from three, passed the ball very well within the flow of the offense."

Finkelstein: "He's a big-time mismatch problem on the perimeter because he's so powerful in his upper body, has exceptionally long arms, and an offensive attack that has been both versatile and efficient."

Finkelstein: "He's been willing to bang in the post, flashed good dexterity around the rim, and passing ability."

Finkelstein: "He's an elite athlete, even among the best players in the country."