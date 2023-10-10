Good Morning, Illini Nation: Our preseason AP Top 25 ballot

Oct. 10—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Scroll far enough down my preseason AP Top 25 ballot and you'll find Illinois. At No. 23. It's a departure from where I stood most of the preseason. The Illini were always going to be in the mix for my first ballot of the year, but until I sat down and scoped out all the teams I thought they might wind up just outside of my top 25.

Mostly because I have some questions about this Illinois team. Will the Illini shoot the ball better than last season? Is Ty Rodgers the answer at point guard? Can Coleman Hawkins have a true breakout year and tap fully into his potential? What will the offensive identity be (and will they actually have one)?

But having Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. helps Illinois' cause. So does the fact Brad Underwood did what he set out to do this offseason (mostly) and got old. A veteran team could be a difference maker. More 23- and 24-year-olds than freshmen is a good thing.

So Illinois made my ballot along with 24 other teams ... all led by Duke. I won't be surprised if Kansas winds up the preseason No. 1, and the Jayhawks certainly have the team to be in that position. But the Blue Devils' mix of returning players and high-level freshmen is a roster construction you can get behind and why I have them in the top spot.

The honest answer about preseason polls is there is no real answer. It's a shot in the dark. A theory based on opinions (albeit of the educated sort). That doesn't always work out.

Just look at last year. North Carolina was the No. 1-ranked team in the preseason (not on my ballot, thankfully) and missed the NCAA tournament. UConn wasn't even ranked and won the whole thing. The collective AP voter group kind of blew that one.

Preseason AP Top 25 ballot

1. Duke

2. Kansas

3. Purdue

4. Marquette

5. Connecticut

6. Michigan State

7. Creighton

8. Florida Atlantic

9. Texas A&M

10. Houston

11. Tennessee

12. Arizona

13. Gonzaga

14. North Carolina

15. Miami

16. Texas

17. Arkansas

18. Southern California

19. San Diego State

20. Villanova

21. Baylor

22. Kentucky

23. Illinois

24. Saint Mary's

25. Florida

Preseason All-American ballot

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Boogie Ellis, USC

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Zach Edey, Duke