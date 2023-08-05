Good Morning, Illini Nation: Point guard options

Aug. 5—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Illinois has cycled through four players at point guard this offseason. None of them have run a college offense for more than a few minutes, and those experiences all belong to Ty Rodgers.

It's reminiscent of the roster circumstances last season when Skyy Clark was handed the keys to the Illinois offense and Jayden Epps got them when Clark left. Kind of. There was plenty of Coleman Hawkins at the point. Plus some Terrence Shannon Jr.

The 2023-24 season is looking like more of the same. Just with sophomores. Rodgers is PG1. Others getting run this offseason include fellow sophomore Sencire Harris, redshirt freshman Niccolo Moretti and true freshman Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn.

"Ty's been really good," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Dravyn, as a freshman, we've played him a lot there as well. We've seen Nico there a good amount. We've seen Sencire there a good amount. It's like any other year. You've got to figure out who plays well together and with what.

"Ty is a different point guard being (6-foot-6), long, strong. He's as good an athlete as we've got. I think he maxed out touching 12-2 or something the other day on his vertical. And powerful. You start putting shooters around him, that court opens up and gets pretty wide. That excites us because we've got some versatility in each of those guys."