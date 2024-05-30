Good Morning, Illini Nation: 'He plays with a tenacity'

May 30—The frontcourt Morez Johnson Jr. will play in at Illinois in 2024-25 will look incredibly different than the one he might have played in when he signed with the Illini last November.

It's been a wholesale reset up front for Illinois this spring. Quincy Guerrier ran out of eligibility. Dain Dainja hit the transfer portal and wound up at Memphis. And Coleman Hawkins went through the draft process (while entering the portal) and will likely finish his college career elsewhere after withdrawing from the draft Wednesday night.

The Illinois frontcourt will instead feature Evansville transfer Ben Humrichous, Notre Dame transfer Carey Booth and a 21-year-old freshman in 7-foot-1 center Tomislav Ivisic.

Plus Johnson, who is a consensus four-star, top 30 recruit in the Class of 2024. The 6-9 big man swept player of the year honors in Illinois, played in every all-state game save for the McDonald's All-American game (a miss from the "Burger Boy" folks) and will represent the U.S. next week at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Buenos Aires.

Even with a new-look frontcourt in Champaign, however, Illinois coach Brad Underwood sees real promise and potential in the Chicago big man.

"Morez is one of the top players in the country," Underwood said. "He's got a bright, bright future. I think, if anything, it helps him. It creates great opportunity for him. He's had a really good postseason. He's working extremely hard.

"He's just going to go through what typical freshmen go through, and that's the learning curve. The things he does are different than anybody else we've got. You're talking about an elite athlete who's above the rim, a rebounder and a multi-position guarder defensively. He just plays with a tenacity that's a little different."