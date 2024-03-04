Good Morning, Illini Nation: Once more on Marcus Domask

Mar. 4—Sign up for our daily basketball newsletter here

Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team and college basketball at large:

Brad Underwood joked after Saturday's game at Wisconsin that Marcus Domask, who had just put up 31 points on the Badgers, had "14 pivots." It was a reference to the footwork the Illinois guard has shown off running nearly a season's worth of "booty ball."

"It's something that I've worked on a lot," Domask said. "I spent a lot of time working on if I'm cut off having an option — always having a way out in every situation. It's stuff I've put in a lot of time on, and it just kind of comes naturally now."

That effort is something Underwood also spoke to after a fourth straight win in Madison, Wis., and seventh straight overall against Wisconsin. How Domask's work ethic has put him in position to succeed after making the jump from Southern Illinois to the Big Ten.

"I probably don't have enough time for me to talk about what he's meant for us," Underwood said. "We knew he was a really good player. He was just shy of 2,000 points coming in here and missed three-fourths of a season at Southern. We knew his versatility. We just didn't know how we were going to see it. What it would be like.

"He's basically our full-time point guard now. ... I have not been around a player who spends more time. He gets three workouts a day in, including one of those is our practice. He is ridiculously committed to the game of basketball and his success. Whether it's treatments, whether it's the recovery piece — whatever it is — he is very committed to that."