Good Morning, Illini Nation: Offer out to 2026 prospect

Jun. 2—Illinois successfully recruited New York and the Tri-state area in the early years of Brad Underwood's tenure as coach, landing players like Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Alan Griffin, Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo. Now that Orlando Antigua is back on staff as associate head coach, the Illini are again a recruiting presence in that region.

The latest target is Archbishop Molloy (N.Y.) standout Josh Powell. The Briarwood, N.Y., native and Class of 2026 prospect picked up an offer earlier this week. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound wing, who is ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN, also has an offer from Bryant.

Powell averaged 22 points and seven rebounds this past season for Archbishop Molloy. He's followed that with a spring run on the adidas 3SSB circuit with the New York Wiz Kids where he's put up 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.