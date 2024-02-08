Good Morning, Illini Nation: Morez Johnson picked for Iverson Classic

Feb. 8—Sign up for our daily basketball newsletter here

Future Illinois big man Morez Johnson Jr. was not selected as a McDonald's All-American this season. A snub? Maybe so. Johnson proved he was among the nation's best players last summer after a dominant Peach Jam performance. But public school ballers that play locally, which Johnson is after his transfer from St. Rita to Thornton, tend not to get the "Burger Boy" nod these days.

Johnson still wound up getting some national recognition Wednesday when the 6-foot-9 forward/center was announced as one of 28 players for the Iverson Classic.

Johnson is one of four future Big Ten players selected for the Iverson Classic. Future Rutgers teammates Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, who were both McDonald's All-Americans, were also selected along with Michigan State legacy Jase Richardson.

The last Illinois recruit to play in the Iverson Classic was Jayden Epps in 2022. Epps, of course, spent one season in Champaign before transferring to Georgetown. Ayo Dosunmu played in the Iverson Classic in 2018.

Johnson, who is a leading candidate for News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year honors, is having a monster senior year in his lone season at Thornton. The Wildcats are 23-2 and lead the Southland Athletic Conference by 1 1/2 games, and Johnson is averaging 17.9 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, three assists and 2.3 steals. He's shooting 50 percent from the field overall, 38 percent from three-point range and 69 percent at the free throw line.