Good Morning, Illini Nation: More from Coleman Hawkins

May 5—Coleman Hawkins appeared on the Field of 68 on Friday with Jeff Goodman for a 49-minute discussion that covered several topics. You can watch/listen to the full interview below:

Hawkins touched on his decision to enter the transfer portal, the pre-draft process and more during the interview.

"Right now I'm hearing going to get drafted for sure, potentially a two-way, potentially guaranteed. Everyone is saying this draft is wide open. I talked with Coach Underwood. With the numbers I put up this year as far as shooting, percentages and efficiency I think I have a potential to go in to a workout and try and get a guaranteed deal."

"I'll be honest. I wasn't fully healthy. My knee bothered me. Tendonitis is something that the only thing you can do is relax and take time away from basketball. That's not what I'm going to do — especially not during the season. ... It ate me up inside that I wasn't able to guard the way I wanted to guard. This year's Coleman hawkins playing defense was not Coleman Hawkins. There were shots I wanted to go block. Defensive possessions where I couldn't really move, for real, but it does amaze me I was still able to go out and do it. There's days I'm limping in practice and still practicing. I may complain about it a lot, but I'm still going to go out and do it regardless."

"It's a love-hate relationship with the portal. I think there's zero patience right now with everybody across the country. I feel like no one is willing to sacrifice one or two years of playing time. ... Maybe it's a pride thing. I just feel like no one is patient with the process. I went into Illinois and thought I had the potential to be a pro, but I was never like, 'Aw, 6 minutes a game as a freshman. I'm out.'"