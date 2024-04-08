Good Morning, Illini Nation: More transfers to know

Apr. 8—Illinois could/should be major players in the transfer portal given both the number of available scholarships (three ... for now) and how well transfers have fared in Champaign. Guys like Alfonso Plummer, Matthew Mayer, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask have all become All-Big Ten caliber players.

The Illini already have one transfer signed in Mercer freshman Jake Davis. A couple guards and a big man could round out the portal haul. Here's two more names to know:

Carey Booth

The former four-star big man is on the transfer market after spending one season at Notre Dame (having followed Micah Shrewsberry from Penn State after initially signing with the Nittany Lions). Booth, the son of former 13-year NBA pro Calvin Booth, who is now the GM of the Denver Nuggets, started 19 of 33 games for the Fighting Irish this past season. The 6-foot-10, 203-pound forward averaged 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds and shot 39 percent overall and 30 percent from three-point range on nearly four attempts per game.

Selton Miguel

Miguel had a career year at South Florida this past season, averaging 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. The 6-4, 210-pound guard spent the past two seasons with the Bulls after starting his career with two seasons at Kansas State where he was also a part-time starter. Miguel was mostly USF's sixth man in 2023-24, but played starter's minutes. In addition to a career high in scoring, the Luanda, Angola, native shot a career best (by a wide margin) 39 percent from three-point range on 5 1/2 attempts per game.