Good Morning, Illini Nation: Mike LaTulip ready for ESPN broadcast debut

Mike LaTulip has turned to Purdue star turned college basketball analyst Robbie Hummel and others in the business to learn about making that jump himself. It's been a progression, of sorts, for LaTulip to the broadcast table from podcast guest to Illinois postgame radio show co-host with a fill-in radio analyst gig last season when the Illini took on Bethune-Cookman to boot.

Now LaTulip will get his shot on TV. The former Illinois guard will call two games today in Cincinnati, Ohio, during The Basketball Tournament.

"What was really helpful about the Big Ten Network Experience on the day we had our session of game commentary, Robbie Hummel was there," LaTulip said about amounted to a media boot camp he attended in Chicago earlier this month. "He was able to share some tips and pointers. he's someone I've been in contact with over this past basketball season just picking his brain on different things. He's been awesome."

LaTulip will team up with play-by-play man Eric Duick for Friday's early afternoon games at the Cintas Center on the Xavier campus. Duick has called TBT games since 2015.

"He's been a great resource for me as well," LaTulip said. "The play-by-play and color relationship has to be good chemistry because it's noticeable when it's not."

LaTulip spent part of this week prepping to call both games. Hes' got Program for Autism vs. Team DRC at noon and Bucketneers vs. Fort Wayne Champs at 2 p.m. Both games will air on ESPN+.

"TBT provides a ton of info on these teams," LaTulip said about his prep. "A lot of these guys I know from watching them in college and following their professional careers. I think I know as good as anyone that year to year your team can change and dynamics can change.

"I'm prepping on these teams and what they bring to the table and storylines, but also being able to rely on what's going on in the game and speaking to these players and what they've done in their careers. You don't want to over prepare because they're needs to be an organic element to calling the game and digesting the game."