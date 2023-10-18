Good Morning, Illini Nation: Marcus Domask's fit at Illinois

Oct. 18—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Tre Demps has parlayed five seasons at Northwestern, where he improved as a scorer in each successive season, into a career as a college basketball analyst. The former Wildcats guard started with Big Ten Network and is now with NBC Sports, where he'll keep covering Big Ten hoops.

Demps has shared some Big Ten-specific videos on his Twitter account leading into the 2023-24 season. The latest? What he sees as an underrated fit at Illinois for Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask.

"His ability to get buckets in the low block as an oversized power guard," Demps noted as potentially key for Domask in his season in Champaign "I love the fit there. Because when you talk about Brad Underwood reverting last season to the spread offense, I think he's going to be able to fit perfectly in some of the slice-cut actions that they have in different variations of the spread offense for him to get opportunities in the low block."

