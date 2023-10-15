Good Morning, Illini Nation: Making the freebies

Oct. 15—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Illinois shot 67.9 percent at the free throw line in 2022-23. That ranked the Illini 310th nationally, making them one of the least efficient free throw shooting teams in the country. While Terrence Shannon Jr. shot 79 percent on just more than six attempts per game, Illinois had two regulars shoot worse than 40 percent and another just barely clear 50 percent.

"Missing two free throws is a turnover," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It's tragic. It's unexplainable. I mean, you can't do it. You can't get to where you want to go if you've got guys not making free throws."

Sencire Harris shot 20 percent at the line as a freshman in 2022-23. He was the least efficient of all the Illini (with Ty Rodgers at 38.7 percent and not far behind).

"For him, he was an 80 percent free throw shooter in high school," Underwood said of Harris. "It became a confidence thing and a nervous things. I think he's gotten through some of that. We've seen major improvement with Ty in that area. The guys that get there a lot need to be really good free throw shooters."

Getting better means working on it. That's been a point of emphasis for Underwood leading into the 2023-24 season.

"Most guys don't practice free throws," the Illinois coach said. "They don't. We did a drill the other day we just put 15 minutes on the clock and shoot five at every basket and move for 15 minutes. They were in awe of how many they could make and how many they could shoot just in 15 minutes. I've got to do a better job of making sure we're shooting a lot of free throws and getting a lot of practice in."