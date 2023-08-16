Good Morning, Illini Nation: Lou Henson's Naismith hall of fame case

Aug. 16—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Another class was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this past weekend. International NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol were honored. So was Dwyane Wade and Gregg Popovich. Can't forget Becky Hammon either among the 11 total individuals and the 1976 U.S. women's Olympics team.

Former Purdue coach Gene Keady was also in the latest group of inductees. Former Illinois coach Lou Henson? Well, the wait continues to see if he'll add that hall of fame honor to the one he earned in 2015 with his induction into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

Keady won 737 games in his career and six Big Ten regular season titles. He was a seven-time Big Ten Coach of the Year and five-time national coach of the year winner. Because the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is all encompassing, his time with USA Basketball as a 2000 Olympics assistant and head coach of various teams from 1979-91 helped his induction cause.

Henson won 779 games in his career split mostly between Illinois and New Mexico State. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1993 and Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year in 1975 and has his name on the court in both Champaign and Las Cruces, N.M.

The most notable part of Henson's résumé? He took the Aggies and the Illini to the Final Four in 1970 and 1989, respectively, with Jimmy Collins the best player on the former and best recruiter for the latter.

It's an exclusive group — just 17 total coaches — that have taken at least two different programs to a Final Four. A group I learned about fully in a recent episode of the "CBS Sports Eye on College Basketball" podcast previewing Miami ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Hurricanes, of course, are coached by Jim Larrañaga and reached the Final Four last season. Larrañaga also took George Mason to the Final Four in 2006.

The rest of the exclusive group, which includes , is as follows:

* John Calipari (UMass/Memphis/Kentucky)

* Rick Pitino (Providence/Kentucky/Louisville)

* Kelvin Sampson (Houston/Oklahoma)

* Bob Huggins (Cincinnati/West Virginia)

* Lon Kruger (Florida/Oklahoma)

* Roy Williams (Kansas/North Carolina)

* Larry Brown (UCLA/Kansas)

* Gene Bartow (Memphis State/UCLA)

* Lute Olson (Iowa/Arizona)

* Eddie Sutton (Arkansas/Oklahoma State)

* Hugh Durham (Florida State/Georgia)

* Jack Gardner (Kansas State/Utah)

* Frank McGuire (St. John's/North Carolina)

* Lee Rose (Charlotte/Purdue)

* Forddy Anderson (Bradley/Michigan State)