Good Morning, Illini Nation: Longevity and success

May 21—A total of 18 men have led the Illinois men's basketball team as head coach. Or 19 if you count Jamall Walker's interim three-game run in the 2016-17 postseason. Few have been at the Illini helm as long as Brad Underwood, who will coach his eighth season in 2024-25.

The only coaches to have stayed in Champaign as long? That would be Ralph Jones (1912-20), J. Craig Ruby (1922-36), Douglas R. Mills (1936-47), Harry Combes (1947-67), Lou Henson (1975-96) and Bruce Weber (2003-12).

Illinois' success this past season — 29 wins, a Big Ten tournament title and an Elite Eight run — put Underwood in even more exclusive company. Underwood became just the third active Big Ten coach to win multiple Big Ten tournament titles (Tom Izzo has six and Matt Painter also has two). He also joined Henson as the only Illini coach to lead the program to five straight seasons with at least 20 wins. Henson did it nine years in a row from 1983-91.

So what does it all mean to Underwood?

"I'm extremely proud of the fact we've, I think, been able to get this back to where I believe it should be," he said. "I think eight years proves I've had really good people around me. I've had tremendous administrative support. You look at Ubben. You look at the renovation of State Farm, which started before I was here. You look at the relationship I have with Josh Whitman, Chancellor Jones. You don't do it without all of that. That's not being cliché. It's stating a fact. You look around and see the people that aren't successful, and it takes everybody. Obviously, very, very good players who committed to it.

"I'm blessed to be a part of that. I know this is a program filled with success. In today's world, I think any time you can stay someplace longer than 4-5 years you're very fortunate, you're very blessed. You've had to do some things right. I value the relationships with the people here a great deal. I'm just thankful they still like me and that we're continuing to be successful at a rate that allows me to still be the ball coach here."