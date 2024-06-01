Good Morning, Illini Nation: Latest ESPN mock draft

Jun. 1—The field of available players is mostly set for the 2024 NBA Draft following the withdrawal of 93 early entrant prospects ahead of the NCAA-mandated deadline on Wednesday. The NBA's deadline for early entrant withdrawal is June 16, with that basically applying to international prospects.

So things are, again, mostly set for June 26-27 in New York. The order has been determined. The combine is over. It's draft month.

Former Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., of course, has one more hurdle to clear before the draft. Shannon will face a trial June 10-13 on a rape charge stemming from an alleged incident in Lawrence, Kan., last September. The result of said trial will undoubtedly make a difference for his draft prospects.

Draft prospects the ESPN duo of Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo peg as early second round pick potential. Shannon checks in at No. 35 to the San Antonio Spurs in the . It marks a drop of a couple spots for Shannon from the previous iteration from Givony and Woo.

A few other mock draft notes:

* An Illinois native will likely be picked in the top five. Matas Buzelis grew up in Chicago and attended Hinsdale Central as a freshman before transferring to Brewster Academy (N.H.) and then making the jump to G League Ignite.

* Illinois played against three potential lottery picks (Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan and Dalton Knecht) and seven total projected draft picks.

* Purdue center Zach Edey is the highest-ranked draft prospect out of the Big Ten and one of just three Big Ten players projected to be selected. Indiana's Kel'el Ware and Minnesota's Cam Christie are the others.