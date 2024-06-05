Good Morning, Illini Nation: June is for high school hoops

Jun. 5—A dead period ended Sunday on the not-quite-finished 2023-24 recruiting calendar that runs through Aug. 31. While most of June is a quiet period (on-campus visits only), there are a trio of evaluation periods. The first runs June 11-12 at the NBAPA Top 100 camp. The others are at the end of the month — June 21-23 and June 28-30 — for "approved NCAA, NFHS and applicable two-year college governing body scholastic events."

The falls under the latter. The annual event drawing most of the top programs in the state will run June 21-23, and count on the Illinois coaching staff being in attendance. Not so much for immediate recruiting concerns, but definitely for long-term pursuits.

This year's event will include, by my count, 11 players with an Illini offer. It's an impressive list, which is headlined by five players that earned N-G All-State First Team honors in April. That group includes Warren's Jaxson Davis, Homewood-Flossmoor's Bryce Heard, Rolling Meadows' Ian Miletic, Peoria Manual's Dietrich Richardson and Bolingbrook's Davion Thompson. The other six are Kankakee's Lincoln Williams, Kenwood's Devin Cleveland and Aleks Alston, Lemont's Gabe Sularski, St. Ignatius' Phoenix Gill and Whitney Young's Howard Williams.

Those 10 prospects run the gamut from the 2025-2027 recruiting classes. Alston, Heard, Gill, Miletic and Richardson are all rising seniors. Sularski will be a junior at Lemont after playing the past two seasons at Benet Academy, while Lincoln Williams is also in the Class of 2026. And Thompson, Davis, Cleveland and Howard Williams are now sophomores and part of what could be one of the top recruiting classes in the state (at least at the top) in several years.