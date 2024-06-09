Good Morning, Illini Nation: Johnson, Fears playing for gold

Jun. 9—Morez Johnson Jr. and Jeremiah Fears are one win away from helping Team USA win the FIBA U18 AmeriCup title following another blowout victory Saturday against Canada. After beating their neighbors to the north 107-69, the Americans will play host Argentina at 6 p.m. Sunday for the gold medal.

Johnson and Fears both scored double-digit points in Saturday's win against Canada. Johnson, the soon-to-be Illinois big man, finished with 10 points, while Fears, the Illini's lone commit in the Class of 2025, had 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 10 minutes on the court.

Johnson leads Team USA in rebounding and is averaging 8.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the tournament. The 6-foot-9 big man is also shooting 64 percent from the field. He has a pair of double-doubles in tournament play, with 11 points and 17 rebounds in the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico and 15 points and 15 rebounds in a group phase win against Beliz.

Fears is averaging seven points, 3.4 steals, 2.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds in five games, to date, in Buenos Aires. The 6-2 guard's best game came against Belize when he put up 17 points on 50 percent shooting to go with seven steals, six assists and two rebounds.