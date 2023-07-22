Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois offers 2025 guard DeMarco Johnson

Jul. 22—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

DeMarco Johnson received his first five scholarship offers before he had played his first game as a high school freshman. Two were from high major programs, as Arizona State and Georgia along with New Mexico State, Southern Utah and Duquesne got involved with the Southern California Academy (Calif.) guard.

Johnson has added considerably to his scholarship offer haul in the last year-and-a-half. Illinois and Virginia Tech are the two most recent teams to jump in on his recruitment, and the 6-foot-3, 155-pound point guard also has offers from Mississippi State, TCU, St. John's, California, High Point and Cal State Northridge.

The Illinois offer for the Class of 2025 prospect comes after his spring and summer playing for Oakland Soldiers on the Nike E16 circuit after moving from Jalen Green Elite on the adidas 3SSB circuit. Johnson averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for Oakland Soldiers in four games in May and shot 45 percent from three-point range. He followed that by putting up 10.5 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists per game at Peach Jam.

Johnson is a near consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2025 with 247Sports, On3 and ESPN all having him at that level. Rivals is the outlier that has yet to rank him. He checks in as the No. 79 overall prospect in his class by On3.