Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois offers 2025 forward/center Asher Elson

Jan. 17—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team and college basketball at large:

Illinois regularly recruited New York — and had real success in landing players from that area — early in Brad Underwood's tenure as coach. Having Orlando Antigua on staff certainly helped.

The Illini have kept recruiting New York since Antigua left Champaign to rejoin John Calipari's coaching staff at Kentucky. Success on that recruiting front has waned, but offers still keep going out. The latest went to Class of 2025 big man Asher Elson.

Elson, a 6-foot-10, 180-pound forward/center picked up his Illinois offer on Tuesday. The South Shore (N.Y.) product and Brooklyn, N.Y., native also got a Creighton offer on Tuesday to go with a previous offer from St. John's. Elson is currently averaging 7.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 10 PSAL AAAA Brooklyn/Staten Island II league games for the Vikings — nine of which they've won.