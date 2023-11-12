Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois offers 2025 guard Dietrich Richardson

Nov. 12—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

The Peoria Pipeline ran steadily at Illinois for 20 seasons starting with Jerry Hester in the early '90s and included Sergio McClain, Marcus Griffin, Frank Williams, Jerrance Howard, Brian Randle, Bill Cole and D.J. Richardson. The 2012-13 season, Richardson's senior year, was the end of that particular era before Da'Monte Williams' five-year run (and a brief Adam Miller stint).

There's now at least the potential for another stint. Illinois offered Class of 2025 guard Dietrich Richardson — the nephew of D.J. Richardson — on Saturday. It's the second high-major offer for the 6-foot-6, 175-pound Peoria Manual point guard. He has other offers from Vanderbilt, Bradley, Southern Illinois, Indiana State, Green Bay and Bryant.

Dietrich Richardson was an All-Big 12 selection at Manual last season as a sophomore. He averaged 13 points and six rebounds for the Rams and played point guard through power forward at one point or another during the season.