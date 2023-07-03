Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois offers 2026 wing Brannon Martinsen

Jul. 3—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Cue the Illinois-Iowa rivalry. Class of 2026 wing Brannon Martinsen picked up his first two offers at the end of June, and Brad Underwood and Fran McCaffery are settling in for a multiple-year recruiting battle. At least until someone else offers. For now, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound wing is being pursued by neighboring Big Ten teams — Illinois offered first — after showing out at the Pangos All-American Camp and at the Section 7 Tournament in Arizona.

Martinsen carved out an integral role as a freshman in 2022-23 for traditional powerhouse Mater Dei (Calif.). The Monarchs boast notable basketball alums like Bol Bol and Katie Lou Samuelson, but they're more known for producing quarterbacks like Bryce Young, Matt Barkley, Colt Brennan, Todd Marinovich and Matt Leinart, whose son, Cole, is also a freshman on the basketball team (and a high-level quarterback recruit in his own right).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Mater Dei posted a 29-7 record and closed out their season in what were essentially the quarterfinals of the CIF Division I state tournament to eventual champs Sherman Oaks (Calif.). Martinsen was Mater Dei's second-leading scorer and wrapped up his freshman season averaging 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Martinsen played for TeamWhyNot this spring on the Nike EYBL E15 circuit. He was the team's top scorer and averaged 12 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 52 percent overall, 42 percent from three-point range and 83 percent at the free throw line.