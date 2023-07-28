Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois offers 2025 guard Jalen Haralson

Jul. 28—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Jalen Haralson is the type of prospect whose recruitment has only been at the high major level. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard received his first scholarship offers on back-to-back days in mid-October 2021 from Maryland and Indiana. His freshman season at Fishers (Ind.) had not yet begun. And while nearby IUPUI did offer last summer, 21 of his 22 scholarship offers are from high major programs. Gonzaga counts.

Illinois is among Haralson's newest suitors along with Duke and Virginia. His other offers include Auburn, Missouri, Purdue, Michigan, Iowa, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Florida State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, TCU, Arizona State, LSU and Cincinnati.

Why that level of interest? Easy. Haralson is ostensibly a point guard. A 6-7, 205-pound point guard that's been nothing but productive the last two years and is a consensus five-star recruit in the Class of 2025. Haralson ranks as high as No. 7 in the class per On3 and only as low as No. 12 via Rivals.

While Haralson is headed to La Lumiere (Ind.) for the 2023-24 season — where he'll play with other Illinois targets like Melvin Bell and Jerry Easter II — he was a go-to caliber player as a freshman at Fishers in 2021-22. Haralson averaged 16 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his first season with the Tigers and bumped that to 23.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game last year as a sophomore.

Haralson's sophomore success earned him MaxPreps Third Team Sophomore All-American honors. Other Illinois targets in the Class of 2025 to receive similar recognition included First Team selections Perry (Ariz.) forward Koa Peat and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio) guard Darryn Peterson, Easter as a Second Team pick out of Emmanuel Christian (Ohio) and fellow Third Team honoree St. Mary's Prep (Mich.) guard Trey McKenney. Earning honorable mention status were Southern Durham (N.C.) wing Jackson Keith, Harvard Westlake (Calif.) wing Nikolas Khamenia, Myers Park (N.C.) forward A.J. White, Largo (Md.) wing Cameron Ward and R-S Central (N.C.) forward Zymicah Wilkins.

Haralson played up for Indy Heat Gym Rats on the Nike EYBL circuit this past spring and summer. While they didn't qualify for Peach Jam, Harlason still averaged 13.8 points, 6.9 assists and five rebounds in eight games at the Peach Invitational Tournament also in North Augusta, S.C., earlier this month.