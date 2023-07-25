Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois offers 2025 guard Azavier Robinson

Jul. 25—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Azavier Robinson picked up his first Division I offer in October 2021. The Lawrence North (Ind.) guard had yet to play a game of high school basketball, but IUPUI wanted in early on the hometown kid. While East Carolina and Indiana State offered this past January, Robinson's recruitment took off after he wrapped up his sophomore season with the Wildcats.

It's easy to see why.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson went beast mode at the end of the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard put up 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists in just three quarters in a late season game against Fort Wayne South Side and then started postseason play with another monster performance. He had 24 points, 19 rebounds and four assists in Lawrence North's Sectional 10-opening win against North Central before the Wildcats bowed out in the next round to Crispus Attucks.

The list of teams involved in Robinson's recruitment grow as a result. While Illinois is the latest to jump in, the Class of 2025 guard also holds offers from UT Arlington, St. John's, TCU, Oklahoma State, Northern Illinois, UCF, Notre Dame, Temple, Toledo, Saint Louis and Arizona State.

Robinson is ranked as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2025 by On3, 247Sports and Rivals. He's considered just outside the top 100 prospects in his class as the No. 114 or No. 115 overall recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, respectively.