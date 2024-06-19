Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois offers 2026 big man Sam Funches

Jun. 19—Sam Funches got his first scholarship offer nearly two years ago, with Mississippi and Mississippi State among the dozen programs out front for the Madison, Miss., native. The 6-foot-10, 205-pound center — a consensus top 25 prospect in the Class of 2026 — hit two dozen offers this past weekend with Illinois, Kansas and Arizona State jumping into the fray.

All Funches did was produce at every level in the last year. While his Germantown (Miss.) High School team scuffled to a 14-17 record, Funches averaged 18 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks for the Mavericks and earned honorable mention honors.

Funches initially played for Team Thad on Nike's E16 circuit in April before joining up with LivOn to close out the spring schedule. He averaged 7.4 points and six rebounds in five games for the former and 9.6 points and five rebounds for the latter. Funches earned an invite to the NBAPA Top 100 camp in Orlando last week where he put up 3.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game mostly coming off the bench in nine games.

Ranked as a five-star prospect by ESPN and as high as No. 8 nationally as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports, Funches has offers from every power conference. His other offers beyond the five already mentioned are Indiana, Houston, New Mexico State, North Carolina State, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Alabama, Wichita State, Missouri, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Creighton, Texas A&M, Georgetown, Jackson State and Kansas State.