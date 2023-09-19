Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois in top five for 2024 guard Larry Johnson

Sep. 19—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Class of 2024 guard Larry Johnson will make his college commitment at 3 p.m. Thursday, and when he does Illinois will be among the top five schools from which he's picking. The Illini are joined in that top five by Creighton, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and Missouri.

To be fair, it would be difficult to name Illinois a frontrunner based off what Johnson had to say about his top five teams to 247Sports' Travis Branham.

"I like their style of play," Johnson said. "Me and the coaches built a good relationship and that's pretty much it."

Nothing about that was negative. Johnson was just much more effusive about other teams in his top five. Mostly Creighton. Where he just visited.

But say Illinois does wind up with a commitment from Johnson. What would the Illini be getting?

Well, Johnson is a four-star, top 100 caliber player and checks in at 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds. He's playing his final season of high school basketball at Southern California Academy in Northridge, Calif. Johnson played at Huntington Prep (W.Va.) last season and Beach (Ga.) in his hometown of Savannah, Ga., the season before that when he averaged 16.5 points, 6.3 rebonds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals as a high school sophomore.

Johnson played for Team Thad this past spring and summer on the Nike EYBL circuit. He averaged 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and two assists in 11 regular season games and shot 49 percent overall, 19 percent from three-point range and 59 percent at the free throw line. He followed that up by averaging 5.2 points with a 48/12/71 shooting slash in five games at Peach Jam.