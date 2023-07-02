Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois offers 2025 guard Jayden Forsythe

Jul. 2—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Jayden Forsythe's recruitment has been a mix of mid-major and power conference offers in the last two months. Hofstra was the Class of 2025 prospect's first offer in early May. He's added eight since, with Illinois, Mississippi State and Penn State his highest level offers to date and High Point, George Mason, Towson, George Washington and Columbia also involved.

Forsythe, a 6-foot-5 guard, was part of a 15-10 team this past season at the Westtown School (Pa.), which has produced first round draft picks Mo Bamba, Cam Reddish and Dereck Lively II in the last decade. The Westtown School had its streak of eight straight Friends School League championships snapped in 2022-23.

Forsythe, a Brooklyn, N.Y., native played this spring for New Heights Lightning on the Nike EYBL E16 circuit. He averaged 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 13 games in April and May and shot 39 percent overall, 36 percent from three-point range and 70 percent at the free throw line.