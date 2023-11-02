Good Morning, Illini Nation: Illinois offers 2026 guard Rassell Young

Nov. 2—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Illinois continues to mine the state of North Carolina for its top talent, with assistant coach Chester Frazier the lead on those recruitments. The latest offer went to Class of 2026 Mallard Creek (N.C.) guard Rassell Young. He joins other five active recruiting targets from the Old North State including Class of 2025 forwards Jackson Keith, Colt Langdon, Sadiq White Jr. and Zymicah Wilkins and Class of 2026 forward Rivers Knight.

After a great talk with Coach Frazier I have received a Division 1 offer from University Of Illinois #GoFightingIllini pic.twitter.com/hPa5AI0UeD

— Rassell Young (@rassellyoung26) November 1, 2023

Young earned All-Freshman Team honors from the Charlotte Observer last season after averaging 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in one of North Carolina's toughest conferences. The 6-foot-1 guard shot 42 percent overall, 40 percent from three-point range (on more than 100 attempts) and 91 percent at the free throw line. Mallard Creek finished 9-15 overall and 3-9 in league play.

Illinois was Young's first high major offer. He holds six other offers from Charleston, East Carolina, Ohio, Charlotte, High Point and Hampton.