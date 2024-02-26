Good Morning, Illini Nation: Hustle plays

Feb. 26—Sign up for our daily basketball newsletter here

Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team and college basketball at large:

Coleman Hawkins made multiple hustle plays in the closing minutes of No. 12 Illinois' 95-85 victory against Iowa on Saturday at State Farm Center. Getting on the floor for loose balls. Locking the Hawkeyes up defensively. It's exactly the type of effort Illini coach Brad Underwood wanted to see from his versatile veteran forward. Not a bad capper to Hawkins' big game with 30 points, five rebounds and five steals.

"As a veteran and that's a leader, that's really contagious," Underwood said. "That's how you win. My point of frustration is it's not just a Big Ten game. It's the abruptness of the end that happens if you don't make that play in the NCAA tournament. We can't pick and choose when we do those moments, and he was picking and choosing. The game will never treat you right if you do that. I hope it continues to be very contagious."