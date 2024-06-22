Good Morning, Illini Nation: High-profile opponents

Jun. 22—Now that the Thanksgiving matchup with Arkansas has been announced, Illinois is set to play five power conference teams in its nonconference schedule this coming season. Here's a look at all five that feature new-look rosters just like the Illini:

Alabama

Mark Sears withdrawing from the NBA draft to return to the Crimson Tide was as important of a roster decision as any in the country. Right up there with R.J. Davis opting for one last season at North Carolina. Because Sears, like Davis, will almost assuredly be a preseason All-American. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists last season as a 51/44/86 shooter, and is bound to be just as productive in 2024-25. Alabama also got Grant Nelson, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Jarin Stevenson to return and will round out its rotation with five-star freshman wing Derrion Reid, Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi in the middle and transfer guards Chris Youngblood (South Florida) and Aden Holloway (Auburn).

Arkansas

The Razorbacks have even fewer returning scholarship players than Illinois, with Trevon Brazile the only holdover from the Eric Musselman era other than walk-on Lawson Blake. New coach John Calipari had to build his team basically from scratch, with Brazile actually one of the last additions after he withdrew from the NBA draft. It's a small group, too, with just nine scholarship players heavy on Kentucky transfers (D.J. Wagner, Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic) and one-time Kentucky signees (Billy Richmond III, Karter Knox and Boogie Fland). Only Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis and Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo didn't have an established relationship with Calipari.

Tennessee

Santiago Vescovi might have run out of eligibility, but the Tennessee backcourt will look relative familiar with Zakai Ziegler, Jordan Gainey and Jahmai Mashack all returning. Dalton Knecht, of course, is about to be a lottery pick, and replacing his nearly 22 points per game will be a challenge. One that North Florida transfer Chaz Lanier or Hofstra transfer Darlinstone Dubar might be the solution to in 2024-25. Lanier averaged 19.7 points and shot 44 percent from three last season for the Ospreys, while Dubar led the Pride at 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a 40 percent three-point shooter. The Vols' frontcourt will be brand new, though, behind Felix Okpara (Ohio State) and Igor Milici Jr. (Charlotte).

Missouri

Illinois thumping Missouri last December to reclaim Braggin' Rights was basically the beginning of the end for the Tigers. They won just once more eight days later against Central Arkansas before losing 19 in a row against SEC opponents. Missouri coach Dennis Gates flipped most of his roster this offseason, with Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw and a healthy Caleb Grill (played just nine games last year) the returning rotation players. Four-star freshman wing Annor Boateng was a solid addition, but the Tigers went heavy on the portal to add Tony Perkins (Iowa), Mark Mitchell (Duke), Marques Warrick (Northern Kentucky) and Jacob Crews (UT Martin). Warrick and Crews were both high-level scorers in the Horizon League and Ohio Valley Conference.

Duke

Jon Scheyer is clearly as sold on positional size as Brad Underwood. Just look at the Duke roster. The only player listed as shorter than 6-foot-5 is 5-8 former walk-on guard Spencer Hubbard. A realistic lineup for the Blue Devils could easily go 6-5 Caleb Foster, 6-5 Tyrese Proctor, 6-6 Sion James, 6-9 Cooper Flagg and 7-2 Khaman Maluach. Whatever the starting lineup or rotation winds up being, it will be built around Flagg. The five-star freshman was the top recruit in the Class of 2024 and is projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. And the roster turnover Duke experienced this spring with seven players transferring and two more entering the draft allowed Scheyer to truly rebuild around his prized freshman.