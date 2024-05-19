Good Morning, Illini Nation: Hearing positive reports

May 19—Terrence Shannon Jr. might be training in Los Angeles ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft — a move contrary to staying in Champaign a year ago for the same purpose — but that doesn't mean the now former Illinois guard hasn't kept up with what's happened inside Ubben Basketball Complex since the end of the season.

While there might be just two returning players from the team Shannon helped lead to the Elite Eight, the word on Ty Rodgers and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn has been positive.

"Dra, he's always hungry," Shannon said earlier this week at the NBA draft combine in Chicago. "He's always looking to get better. He loves to win. He loves to compete. I feel like he's going to take next step and be really good for Illinois next year.

"I've been hearing good things about him and Ty. Ty is a really hard worker. All he wants to do is win. I heard he made a lot of improvements so far already. They're going to be really good for us next year, and I'm really looking forward to it."