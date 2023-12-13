Good Morning, Illini Nation: How are former Illini faring?

Dec. 13—Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:

Nearly a dozen former Illini are still active college basketball players. Well, at least on rosters. A couple are sitting out this season because of multiple transfers. But here's a look at how they're all faring in 2023-24:

Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, South Carolina

Year two for Bosmans-Verdonk at South Carolina has played out similarly to his first season with the Gamecocks. The 6-foot-8 forward has come off the bench in eight games for South Carolina (with a DNP in Saturday's win against East Carolina) and is averaging 1.9 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Skyy Clark, Louisville

Clark's presence in the "Gateway to the South" hasn't really changed Louisville's fortunes. The Cardinals are still a nightmare of a program with a 4-5 record and Quad IV losses to Chattanooga and DePaul. The former Illinois guard does lead Louisville in scoring, however, and is averaging 17.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Andre Curbelo, Southern Miss

The waiting game continues for Curbelo, who has not received word from the NCAA on his waiver to play this season at Southern Miss as an undergraduate two-time transfer. The former Illinois guard didn't survive Rick Pitino's purge at St. John's and had a rocky summer after being dismissed from Puerto Rico's national team. Without its projected point guard, Southern Miss is 5-4 after winning the Sun Belt title last season.

Jayden Epps, Georgetown

No player on the Georgetown roster is attempting more shots per game than Epps. But the former Illinois guard has made good on a usage rate that dwarfs his teammates by averaging a team high 18.9 points and 4.7 assists while knocking down 41 percent of his three-pointers for the Hoyas whose best win came against Mount St. Mary's.

Jermaine Hamlin, Eastern Illinois

The roster turnover in the Marty Simmons era at Eastern Illinois has not included Hamlin. The former Illinois center has started all 11 games for the Panthers and has put up 4.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 55 percent from the field.

Brandon Lieb, Illinois State

Playing time has increased for Lieb at Illinois State, but not substantially. The 7-footer has started six games for the 6-4 Redbirds and is averaging 3.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game. Lieb's best performance came in the first week of the season when he put up six points and 12 rebounds in a loss at Saint Louis.

RJ Melendez, Georgia

Not much about Melendez's first nine games at Georgia is different than his time at Illinois. The 6-7 guard is playing slightly more for the Bulldogs — with a commensurate minor bump in production — but he's still a part-time starter and has actually gotten less efficient as a shooter making 11 percent of his nearly four three-point attempts per game.

Adam Miller, Arizona State

Miller's waiver to play right away at Arizona State this season was officially denied by the NCAA on Friday. Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley said he expects the former Illinois and LSU guard to appeal the decision. As the situation stands, however, it will be a second lost season for the former Peoria Manual and Morgan Park standout after he tore his ACL in 2021-22 at LSU.

Omar Payne, UCF

Maybe the fourth school in five seasons was actually the charm. Payne, who transferred from Florida to Illinois to Jacksonville and now to UCF is putting up the best numbers of his career through nine games for the Knights. The 6-10 forward is averaging 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks as a starter and had six points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists in UCF's loss Sunday to unbeaten Ole Miss.

Connor Serven, Eastern Michigan

Serven turned three seasons as a walk-on at Illinois into a scholarship opportunity at Eastern Michigan. An opportunity he's used to become a part-time starter for the Eagles averaging two points and 2.1 rebounds, including a seven-point, six-rebound effort in a Nov. 21 win at Detroit Mercy.

Paxton Warden, Lewis

The former walk-on guard left Illinois after one season to transfer to Division II Lewis. Warden has played in just two games for the Flyers, but has not played since back-to-back appearances against Ohio Dominican and Tiffin to start the season.